Kenneth Couch
1952 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1952
DIED
November 22, 2020
Kenneth Couch's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lytle Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Milton, KY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel
117 Holt Drive, Madison, Indiana 47250
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel
117 Holt Drive, Madison, Indiana 47250
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel
117 Holt Drive, Madison, Indiana 47250
Funeral services provided by:
Lytle Funeral Home & Cremation Service
