Kenneth Crosby
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1933
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
AARP
US Navy
Kenneth Crosby's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

Published by Singleton Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Mary Kay , Please accept my sincere sympathy at the passing of your dear Kenneth! May the Lord meet your every need as you walk this road before you!Love Marilyn Riecke
Marilyn Dicus Riecke
November 21, 2020