Kenneth Crouse
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Kenneth Crouse's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Burlington, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.

Published by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Dec
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina
Dec
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Dec
3
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, North Carolina
Dec
7
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
