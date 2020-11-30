Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Demery
1960 - 2020
BORN
September 24, 1960
DIED
November 27, 2020
Kenneth Demery's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.