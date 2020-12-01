Menu
Kenneth DiFrancesco
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1949
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
US Steel
Kenneth DiFrancesco's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home in Lorain, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Burial
2:00p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
555 N. Ridge Rd, Lorain, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I was very sorry to hear of Kenny's passing. May he rest in peace along with Marge, Marino and Tony.
Rosemary and Dick Schuler
Friend
November 25, 2020
Maria & family we want to send condolences and prayers to you and your family. We are so sorry for the loss of your brother. I know the pain and suffering you are going through as I so recently lost my brother too. May your heart be filled with may wonderful memories of Ken. God Bless!
Mary Taliano
Friend
November 25, 2020
Maria,
We would like to offer our condolences. We didn't know your brother, but your parents spoke of him often. You and your family will be in our prayers.
Kathy & Rick Dawson
Friend
November 25, 2020