On Sunday August 23, 2020, Kenneth "Ken" Donohue, loving father, grandfather and brother passed away in Spotsylvania County.



Ken was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 14, 1945 to the late, Edward and Helen Donohue. He served in the US Navy out of high school, and went on to work for Pepco and Visa before retiring. He raised two sons, Marc and Chris.



He loved to listen to music, and was an avid sports fan, and could be found watching an assortment of games on TV. He enjoyed going on trips with his family, and spent many vacations with them.



Ken is survived by his sons, Marc (Shannon) and Chris (Melissa); three grandchildren, Kristina, Kacie, and Kyle; siblings, Thomas (Bobbie) and Elizabeth; nieces, Deborah and Michele; nephews, Stephen and Scott; and many other extended family and friends.



In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, Edward.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday August 30, 2020 at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday August 31, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park.



Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.