Kenneth Farris
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1952
DIED
November 9, 2020
Kenneth Farris's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, MO .

Published by Howard Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Howard Funeral Home
1397 Ashley Road, Boonville, Missouri 65233
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Howard Funeral Home
1397 Ashley Road, Boonville, Missouri 65233
Funeral services provided by:
Howard Funeral Home
