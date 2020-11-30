Menu
Kenneth Farrow
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1928
DIED
November 15, 2020
Kenneth Farrow's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGaffigan Funeral Home in Pepperell, MA .

Published by McGaffigan Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
McGaffigan Family Funeral Home
37 Main St. (Rte 113), Pepperell, Massachusetts 01463
Funeral services provided by:
McGaffigan Funeral Home
