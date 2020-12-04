Ken passed away December 2nd at Lakeview Hospital, he was 62 years old. He was born January 17, 1958 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ken was the only son to Robert L. Glines (deceased) and Janet J. Glines, he had two sisters, Kathy Glines Wilkey and Kim Robin Glines Dalrymple and their two wonderful husbands Gordon and Scott. Ken had one son, Jody Lee Glines (scooter) as his grandpa would call him, Ken loved Jody with all his heart, he also had one granddaughter, Kelsey Glines, and one great grandson, Hayes Glines.



Kenny was kind and gentle, he did not like being the center of attention, his quiet gentle soul preferred to remain behind the scenes. He was a very respectful son to his loving parents. Ken worked along side his father for over 30 years in the automotive business, they enjoyed working together very much.



Ken was very athletic in all sports, when he was a young boy he played baseball for many years and it was a family affair, we all never missed a game. I think his sisters just came for the snow cones sometimes but they were there for every game cheering him on. His dad would come late sometimes because he was trying to get his business off the ground but he was there rain or shine, nothing would have stopped him from missing his son's baseball games. Ken loved to waterski, camp and play racquet ball, but his passion later in life was golf. He loved to play golf with his best buddies Steve Bushnell and Mark Anderson, they have been such loving friends for more than 45 years. Kenny had a special place in his heart for his mother Janet, she was his rock in life, they always had a special connection. There is only one woman that is able to love a man more than she loves herself and that is his mother.



Ken gave the gift of sight to someone in need through organ donation.



Kens resting place will be at the Bountiful cemetery next to his best friend and father Robert. A graveside service will held Wednesday, December 9th at 1:00 pm for family and close friends.



A heartfelt thanks to all the health care workers, doctors, nurses, and professionals that took care of Kenny to keep him comfortable, especially during these hard times.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.