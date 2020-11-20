Menu
Kenneth Griffith
1962 - 2020
BORN
August 29, 1962
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
UPMC Altoona
Kenneth Griffith's passing at the age of 58 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc in Martinsburg, PA .

Published by John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mennonite Cemetery
Auction Rd, Martinsburg, Pennsylvania 16662
Funeral services provided by:
John K Bolger Funeral Home Inc
