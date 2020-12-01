Menu
Kenneth Guernsey
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1931
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Kenneth Guernsey's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center in Michigan Center, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center website.

Published by Arthur-Day Funeral Home LLC - Michigan Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank you for your service Mr. Guernsey.
November 30, 2020