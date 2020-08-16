Menu
Kenneth L. Hills
1970 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1970
DIED
August 10, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, son, and brother passed away on August 10, 2020 at his home in Vancouver, WA.

Ken was born on January 11, 1970 in Murray, UT to Rosemary DiLauro and Kenneth L. Hills, Jr. He married Nicol (Niki) Craven on July 8, 2020.

Ken was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother, wife and daughter Chloe, sisters Holly (David) Fail, Kristine (Jeff) Huff, Laurie Gibler, and brother Ty (Lara) Warren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00PM at the Russon Brothers Mortuary located at 295 North in Bountiful, Utah.

Friends and family may call at the mortuary Saturday two hours prior to the service. Masks are required due to COVID restrictions.

For those who cannot attend in person, the service will live-streamed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com russonbrothersmo. Online guest book can be found at: www.russonmortuary.com.

Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
22
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
Aug
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST., Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
We are so sorry Rosemary, you are in my prayers.
Lawrence and Joan Abbott
Family
August 16, 2020
Sorry I do not know this young man!
But I wanted to say how tragic so
Young! May “Rest In Peace”
Bless the family
,
,

,


Sharon Kay, West Bountiful
August 16, 2020