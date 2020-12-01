Menu
Kenneth Hogue
1955 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1955
DIED
November 13, 2020
Kenneth Hogue's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 13, 2020

Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue | P.O. Box 445, Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120
