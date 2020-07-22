Kenneth David Homnick

Kenneth David Homnick, 63, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home with his two daughters by his side. Kenneth is the son of the late Peter Homnick and Anna McGinty. Kenneth was a man who was know to be able to entertain in any moment. He is survived by his wife,Theresa Homnick of 24 years, two daughters, Kathleen Homnick and Julianna Homnick, two sisters, Susan (John) Schohn and Karen (John "Larry") Gallagher, mother in law, Carmella Mekonis, three brother in laws, two sister in laws, five nieces and three nephews. Kenneth is preceded in death by his brother Thomas Homnick who is missed dearly. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, 430 Washington Road, 15017, (412) 221-3800, Bridgeville. Family and friends will be received from 10am to Noon, Saturday, July 25, 2020 and service will begin at Noon. "All public gatherings should not exceed more than 25 guests at a time and masks or facial coverings are required when entering our facilities, we are obligated to protect the health and safety of all concerned."

