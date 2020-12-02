Menu
Kenneth Hubert
1971 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1971
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Kenneth Hubert's passing at the age of 49 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home in Vandergrift, PA .

Published by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690
Nov
25
Service
8:00p.m.
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave, Vandergrift, PA 15690
Ken and Dania , our sympathies in the loss of your son .
Gene & Rosemary Griffith
Friend
November 24, 2020
Angie, you have my deepest sympathies. He was a friend of my son, Joe Pochiba, who he is reunited with in heaven. God bless you and your family.
Marjorie Zboravan Pochiba
Friend
November 24, 2020