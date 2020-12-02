Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Jasper
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1939
DIED
November 25, 2020
Kenneth Jasper's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home in Washington, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist-Gildehaus Church
, Villa Ridge, Missouri
Dec
5
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
5567 Gildehaus Road, Villa Ridge, Missouri 63089
Funeral services provided by:
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.