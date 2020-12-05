Menu
Kenneth Kissinger
1959 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1959
DIED
November 27, 2020
Kenneth Kissinger's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Womelsdorf, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Robesonia Fish and Game Association
491 Texter Mountain Rd., Robesonia, Pennsylvania
Dec
6
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Robesonia Fish and Game Association
491 Texter Mountain Rd., Robesonia, Pennsylvania
I will never forget the the time spent elk hunting and deer hunting with you. Could never have a better friend, you would always be there when I needed you.You will truly be missed! Rest in peace my friend.
Paul Gensemer
Friend
December 4, 2020