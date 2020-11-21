Menu
Kenneth Knowlden
1924 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1924
DIED
November 18, 2020
Kenneth Knowlden's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Memorial Services in Whitney Point, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Memorial Services website.

Published by Sunset Memorial Services on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street P.O. Box 720, Whitney Point, NY 13862
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Services
GUEST BOOK
I am so sorry for the loss of your father. He was such a great guy. I always enjoyed seeing him. I know he will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Michele Walburger
Friend
November 20, 2020
Always seeing Ken was an adventure growing up on the farm! He always showed up with a bird under his arm and a big hug. He will be missed!
Jamie Tull
Friend
November 20, 2020
Suzanne M. Boone
November 20, 2020