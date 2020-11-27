Menu
Kenneth Lehto
1941 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1941
DIED
November 18, 2020
Kenneth Lehto's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. in Jefferson, OH .

Published by Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc. on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jefferson Funeral Home
49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, Ohio 44047
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Jefferson Funeral Home
49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson, Ohio 44047
Funeral services provided by:
Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors, Inc.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fleming Funeral Home Jefferson
November 27, 2020