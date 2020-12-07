Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth March
1935 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1935
DIED
December 3, 2020
Kenneth March's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place in Mechanicsburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17055
Dec
11
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 East Main Street, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania 17055
Funeral services provided by:
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.