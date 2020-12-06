Menu
Kenneth Marshall
1966 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1966
DIED
November 26, 2020
Kenneth Marshall's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black's Funeral Home in Carthage, TX .

Published by Black's Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Black's Family Center
2308 S. Washington Street, Marshall, Texas 75672
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2 Activity Center
2200A Pemberton Street, MARSHALL, Texas 75670
Funeral services provided by:
Black's Funeral Home
