Kenneth Mauney
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1933
DIED
November 20, 2020
Kenneth Mauney's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
GUEST BOOK
Deepest sympathy to the family. I didn’t know him, but have heard Janet and Wayne speak lovingly about him often. May God give you all comfort and peace. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Elsie Ballard Chaney
Friend
November 23, 2020