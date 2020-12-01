Menu
Kenneth McKeefry
1943 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1943
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
VFW
Kenneth McKeefry's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyndahl Funeral Home website.

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel
2770 Bay Settlement Rd.
Dec
2
Service
12:00p.m.
Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel
2770 Bay Settlement Rd
Funeral services provided by:
Lyndahl Funeral Home
Our sympathy Shaun and family for the passing of your Dad. He will be in our prayers.
Dan and Karen
Friend
December 1, 2020
To all of Ken's Family & Friends our prayers are with you as you recall your special memories of Ken. For me Ken's smile was always warm and friendly and likely had a glint of mischief. As a younger cousin I looked up to Ken as some especially smart and talented. Sorry I won't get to see that smile anymore.
Rick and Lindy Corroy
November 28, 2020
Keith and family, sorry to hear of your loss
mike brunette
November 28, 2020
Jill, Joan, Keith, Shaun, and Kory, our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time as you celebrate Ken’s life.
David Bartkowiak and Joyce
Dave Bartkowiak
Family
November 27, 2020
Shaun & Kory and your families, my deepest sympathy at your father's passing. Prayers with all of you.

Jill, Joan and Keith, so sorry at the loss of your brother, and our dear Cousin.

Ken always held a special place in my heart, as he took a chance on a young kid, fresh out of college, and hired me as a draftsman at Structures 2000. The lessons he taught me have served me well in my career, as he got me out in the field, seeing the process of constructing what I drew, participating in the field work, and taking time to show me what things were truly important. For this, I am forever grateful.

I am deeply saddened at his passing, and wish you all my heart felt condolences. ❤
Tim & Jean Bartkowiak
Family
November 27, 2020