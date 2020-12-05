Menu
Kenneth Merring
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1941
DIED
November 30, 2020
Kenneth Merring's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River in Pearl River, NY .

Published by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc.
100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York 10965
Dec
10
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc.
100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River, New York 10965
Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home Inc. - Pearl River
