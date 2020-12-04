Menu
Kenneth Petrov
1949 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1949
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Kenneth Petrov's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Funeral Home in Wellston, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Funeral Home website.

Published by Lehman Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Lehman Funeral Home
334501 E. HWY 66, Wellston, Oklahoma 74881
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Funeral Home
