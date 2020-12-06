Kenneth Prewitt's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spurlin Funeral Home of Lancaster in Lancaster, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spurlin Funeral Home of Lancaster website.
Published by Spurlin Funeral Home of Lancaster on Dec. 6, 2020.
