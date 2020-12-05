Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Schappell
1921 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1921
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Cressona High School
US Army
Kenneth Schappell's passing at the age of 99 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home in Schuylkill Haven, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.