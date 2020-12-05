Menu
Kenneth Smith
1956 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1956
DIED
August 7, 2020
Kenneth Smith's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, August 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center in Jeffersonville, IN .

Published by Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
15
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center
3106 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130
Aug
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center
3106 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130
Funeral services provided by:
Lankford Funeral Home And Family Center
