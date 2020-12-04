Menu
Kenneth Snyder
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1927
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Trinity Lutheran Church
Kenneth Snyder's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 27, 2020

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home website.

Published by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
Nov
30
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Nov
30
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St, Brookville, PA 15825
Nov
30
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
