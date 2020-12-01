Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Sorrells
1957 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1957
DIED
November 12, 2020
Kenneth Sorrells's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Temple United Methodist Church Cemetery
Nov
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Temple United Methodist Church
2467 Wire Bridge Rd, Arnoldsville, Georgia 30619
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Harold and MaryAnn Horton
Friend
November 16, 2020