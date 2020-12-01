Kenneth Stautamoyer's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced.
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.
Published by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.