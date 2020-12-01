Menu
Kenneth Stautamoyer
1948 - 2020
BORN
August 23, 1948
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Parkinson's Foundation
US Army
Kenneth Stautamoyer's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced.

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

Published by Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services-Daleville Chapel
8212 South Walnut St., Daleville, Indiana 47334
Nov
27
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville, IN 47334
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services-Daleville Chapel
8212 South Walnut St., Daleville, Indiana 47334
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville, IN 47334
Sam was a great friend and always there when you needed him.
We needed to have my son's truck towed from Indianapolis to our home, so we called Sam. He let me ride in his tow truck for the ride home and listened to me all the way home. I am forever grateful for for the kindness and wisdom he shared with me that day.
He will be greatly missed.
My deepest sympathy to his family
Patti Decker
Friend
November 26, 2020
He was a true friend. I worked for a firm that had a fleet of trucks and Sam did quite a bit of towing and recovery for us. He knew his craft very well. All I had to do was call day or night and Sam was there rain or shine. He will be sorely missed... rest easy pal...
Rick
November 24, 2020