Kenneth Steinbrook
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 2, 1949
DIED
November 22, 2020
Kenneth Steinbrook's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services in Indianapolis, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
734 N Morgantown Rd, Greenwood, Indiana 46142
Funeral services provided by:
Fountain Square Cremation & Funeral Services
