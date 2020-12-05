Menu
Kenneth Swinn
1954 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1954
DIED
November 2, 2020
Kenneth Swinn's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd in Williamsport, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd
