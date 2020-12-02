Kenneth Thomas's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights website.