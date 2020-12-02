Menu
Kenneth Thomas
1952 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1952
DIED
November 30, 2020
Kenneth Thomas's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights in Colonial Heights, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights website.

Published by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
Community Christian Fellowship (Life Christian Academy Building)
1221 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
