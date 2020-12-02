Menu
Kenneth Washington
1965 - 2020
BORN
April 6, 1965
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
United States Navy
Kenneth Washington's passing at the age of 55 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home in Orange Park, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hopewell Church
3990 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32223
Funeral services provided by:
Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
