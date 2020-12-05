Menu
Kenneth Wenzel
1954 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1954
DIED
August 28, 2020
Kenneth Wenzel's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, August 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.

Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
College Avenue Baptist Church
213 N. College Avenue, Levelland, Texas 79336
Funeral services provided by:
Krestridge Funeral Home
