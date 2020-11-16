Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Woods
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1939
DIED
November 14, 2020
Kenneth Woods's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenneth in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Woodlawn Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Woodlawn Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue | P.O. Box 445, Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120
Nov
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue | P.O. Box 445, Mount Holly, North Carolina 28120
Funeral services provided by:
Woodlawn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.