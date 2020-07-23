Kenneth G. Yearsley



1929 ~ 2020







With sadness in our hearts we announce the passing of our family Patriarch Kenneth George Yearsley three days after his 91st birthday. Dad was born on July 18, 1929 in Ogden Utah to Sadie Ione Slater and Vernal Ezra Yearsley. He grew up in Ogden and Harrisville and attended Ogden City Schools. He graduated from Ogden High School in 1947 where he was very active in ROTC. He attended Weber College and BYU before transferring to Utah State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Bacteriology and a Master's Degree in Micro Biology.



His career as a Medical Technologist, and later Chief Med-Tech began at the old Dee Hospital and then to the new McKay Dee Hospital. Dad had a long and distinguished career of 35 years in the laboratory and developed life-long friendships. Dad loved to travel and was always an avid supporter in his children's activities.



As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dad served a Church Mission to Northern California in 1951. He had many callings in the church including finance clerk, temple worker in the Ogden Temple Baptismal and he served the residence of Manor Care Senior Center for many years.



As a young man working his way through school Dad met, courted and married a young lady from Lyndonville, Vermont, Eleanor Jane Harrison, in the fall of 1956. Together they had four children. Mom passed away in the summer of 1979. Although he missed her dearly, he knew this life was meant to be shared with someone special; that special someone is Laurene Crouch Jacobsen. They recently celebrated their 30th Wedding Anniversary. Laurene brought five children to that union. Together they have 32 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.



Dad is survived by his wife, Laurene; children, Janet (Calvin) Olsen, Kenny (Cheryl) Yearsley, Carolyn (Joe) Cox, Allan (Melanie) Yearsley, Brent (Tammy) Jacobsen, Craig Jacobsen, Mark (Cori) Jacobsen, Debbie (Milton) Lema, and Laurie (Stuart) Wood; and sister, Shirley (Hirsh) Endo; He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; parents; brothers, Harold and Gene; son-in-law, Dan Pack; and daughter-in-law, Loretta Yearsley.



We wish to thank Sariah Brown (granddaughter) for her loving care and assistance to Laurene in caring for Dad. We also wish to thank IHC Hospice for their compassionate care in his last days.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden. Please bring chairs or blankets for seating to accommodate social distancing.



Friends may visit with family on Friday, July 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Please wear a mask.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.