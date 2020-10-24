Kenneth C. Young, 82, passed away with his loving wife by his side, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.



He was born November 29, 1937 to Einer A. and Ruby England Young in Logan UT.



He attended Logan City Schools and graduated from Logan High via GED in 1965.



Ken joined the Army at age 17 and served 20.5 years. Serving in the 11th, 82nd, and 101st ABN Divisions, with tours of duty in Germany (twice), The Dominican Republic, Viet Nam, North Carolina and Oklahoma. He was very proud of his military service, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant, and wearing Master Parachute wings among his many military awards and decorations.



While serving in Germany, he met and married his lifelong frauline, Anna Marie Perl. They have shared 62+ years together.



After retiring from the Army, he graduated from Weber State College, with a Bachelor's Degree in General Education. He worked one year at Thiokol and then taught JROTC at Ogden High School for 23 years. He loved teaching, had a positive impact on many of his students lives.



Ken loved to camp and fish. He and Annie became Snowbirds with annual trips to Quartzsite and Yuma Arizona. He also loved to spend time at Bear Lake, and especially enjoyed annual family vacations to the Tetons. He looked forward to his three-day run away fishing trips to Wyoming with his friend Jake. He loved to fish with Joshua, and just yak with Jillian.



He is survived by his loving wife Annie, two daughters, Ramona Young of Rock Springs WY., Jessica (John) Jurkowski of West Point, UT, 4 grandchildren Joshua and Jillian Jurkowski, of West Point, UT Jared (Allyson) Jurkowski of Royse City TX and Jordan (Nicole) Jurkowski of Sinking Spring PA, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Alan Young of Logan UT, and one sister Coleen Gleed of Logan UT. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers, and 4 sisters.



A viewing will be held Monday October 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Myers Mortuary 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City UT. Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Myers Mortuary Chapel viewing from 10:00-10:45 with services beginning at 11:00. Interment Logan City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.





