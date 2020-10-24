Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth C. Young
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1937
DIED
October 21, 2020
ABOUT
Ogden High School
Weber State College
Kenneth C. Young, 82, passed away with his loving wife by his side, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

He was born November 29, 1937 to Einer A. and Ruby England Young in Logan UT.

He attended Logan City Schools and graduated from Logan High via GED in 1965.

Ken joined the Army at age 17 and served 20.5 years. Serving in the 11th, 82nd, and 101st ABN Divisions, with tours of duty in Germany (twice), The Dominican Republic, Viet Nam, North Carolina and Oklahoma. He was very proud of his military service, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant, and wearing Master Parachute wings among his many military awards and decorations.

While serving in Germany, he met and married his lifelong frauline, Anna Marie Perl. They have shared 62+ years together.

After retiring from the Army, he graduated from Weber State College, with a Bachelor's Degree in General Education. He worked one year at Thiokol and then taught JROTC at Ogden High School for 23 years. He loved teaching, had a positive impact on many of his students lives.

Ken loved to camp and fish. He and Annie became Snowbirds with annual trips to Quartzsite and Yuma Arizona. He also loved to spend time at Bear Lake, and especially enjoyed annual family vacations to the Tetons. He looked forward to his three-day run away fishing trips to Wyoming with his friend Jake. He loved to fish with Joshua, and just yak with Jillian.

He is survived by his loving wife Annie, two daughters, Ramona Young of Rock Springs WY., Jessica (John) Jurkowski of West Point, UT, 4 grandchildren Joshua and Jillian Jurkowski, of West Point, UT Jared (Allyson) Jurkowski of Royse City TX and Jordan (Nicole) Jurkowski of Sinking Spring PA, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Alan Young of Logan UT, and one sister Coleen Gleed of Logan UT. He was preceded in death by his parents, 7 brothers, and 4 sisters.

A viewing will be held Monday October 26, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Myers Mortuary 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City UT. Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Myers Mortuary Chapel viewing from 10:00-10:45 with services beginning at 11:00. Interment Logan City Cemetery with Military Honors Accorded.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East, Brigham City, UT 84302
Oct
27
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East, Brigham City, UT 84302
Oct
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East, Brigham City, UT 84302
Funeral services provided by:
Myers Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
MSG Young was my ROTC teacher at Ogden High he was an amazing man and helped me at a very difficult time in my life he will always be remembered may he RIP
Debbie Alvarez
Student
October 24, 2020
MSG Young was one of the best people I have ever known. As an JROTC student he helped shape me into who I am today. RIP MSG and know you have impacted so many.
Chad Wright
Student
October 24, 2020