Kent "Dude" Boatright





Kent (Dude) Boatright, 64, passed away peacefully at his home on November 22, 2020 after heroically battling health issues for several years.



Kent was an avid outdoorsman throughout his life and enjoyed running, scouting, camping, fishing, hunting, watching the kids and grandkids grow, and was often found in the bleachers cheering them on in their sports games, and their academic and artistic achievements and performances.



Kent worked construction for decades and loved his work. He had a knack for spotting lost treasures and over the years enjoyed collecting old bottles of all shapes, sizes and colors, insulators, and coins.



During the last years of his life, he was working for Layton City Parks and Recreation, a job he was well suited for, took pride in, and found enjoyable. His job and its duties aligned with his passion for the outdoors and yard work. He enjoyed maintaining his yard and always kept his lawn immaculate.



Kent was a son, brother, uncle, husband, grandfather, and beloved father of Tara Williams, Jered Boatright, Jessica (Jeremiah) Warnimont, and step children, Shawn (Shelly) Titensor and Chad (Shye) Titensor. He had eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



Kent was born, the third son, to Norman and Edith Boatright. He is survived by his mother Edith, his children and grandchildren, brothers Craig (Susan) Boatright, Kelly (Suzie) Boatright and many nephews and nieces.



Kent was preceded in death by his father Norman Boatright and daughter-in-law Shye Titensor.



Kent was a man of few words, but for those who knew and loved him will miss his playful banter, rhymes, whistling, sense of humor, and his love. Rest in peace Dad, the memories we shared will fill our hearts with love and smiles for rest of our lives.



Cremation under the direction of Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.