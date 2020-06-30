Kent Jay Maw, 73, passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1947 in Ogden, Utah, the son of Florence B. Poorte and Lawrence W. Maw.



On August 27, 1970, Kent married the love of his life and eternal companion, Wanda Toponce. Together they raised three loving children, Charlene (Greg) Wibert, Louisa (Jared) Heninger, and Michael Maw.



He worked at Hill Air Force Base for 23 years and served in the military (Army and Navy Seabees) for 24 years.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

