Kenya Brown
1985 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1985
DIED
November 24, 2020
Kenya Brown's passing at the age of 35 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by New JMW Funeral Home in Birmingham, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the New JMW Funeral Home website.

Published by New JMW Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
New JMW Funeral Home
2216 Old Springville Rd, Birmingham, Alabama 35215
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Zion Memorial Gardens
501 Tarrant Huffman Rd, Birmingham, Alabama 35206
Funeral services provided by:
New JMW Funeral Home
