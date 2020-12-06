Kenya Brown's passing at the age of 35 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by New JMW Funeral Home in Birmingham, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kenya in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the New JMW Funeral Home website.
Published by New JMW Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
