Kerri Koch
1974 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1974
DIED
November 10, 2020
Kerri Koch's passing at the age of 46 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kok Funeral Home in St. Paul Park, MN .

Published by Kok Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kok Funeral Home - Cottage Grove
7676 - 80th Street S, Cottage Grove, Minnesota 55016
Funeral services provided by:
Kok Funeral Home
