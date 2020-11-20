Kerrie Joanne Kerby, 65, passed away on November 15, 2020.



She was born January 7, 1955, to Clyde and Verle Kerby in Roy, Utah. Kerrie graduated from Roy High School.



Kerrie was a poet, an avid animal lover, and a free spirit. She recently celebrated her 30-year mark in Alcoholics Anonymous, a feat she was quite proud of.



She always had an ear to listen and was always available for advice to those fighting similar demons. She always had a kind word and would do anything she could to help others.



She will be sorely missed.



Kerrie is survived by Verle Hurst, Kevin Kerby, Kendall Kerby, and Jeff Hamblin.



A Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Face Masks are required for attendance.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.