Kerrie Joanne Kerby
1955 - 2020
BORN
January 7, 1955
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Roy High School
Kerrie Joanne Kerby, 65, passed away on November 15, 2020.

She was born January 7, 1955, to Clyde and Verle Kerby in Roy, Utah. Kerrie graduated from Roy High School.

Kerrie was a poet, an avid animal lover, and a free spirit. She recently celebrated her 30-year mark in Alcoholics Anonymous, a feat she was quite proud of.

She always had an ear to listen and was always available for advice to those fighting similar demons. She always had a kind word and would do anything she could to help others.

She will be sorely missed.

Kerrie is survived by Verle Hurst, Kevin Kerby, Kendall Kerby, and Jeff Hamblin.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Face Masks are required for attendance.

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street, Ogden, UT 84403
Funeral services provided by:
Leavitt's Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
