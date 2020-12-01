Menu
Kerry Campanelli
1969 - 2020
BORN
March 11, 1969
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
National Kidney Foundation
Kerry Campanelli's passing at the age of 51 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Manning-Heffern Funeral Home in Pawtucket, RI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home website.

Published by Manning-Heffern Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Calling hours
9:00a.m.
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Dec
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Funeral services provided by:
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
December 1, 2020
Offering our condolences to the Campanelli family during this time of grief.
Carolyn and Michael Sweetland
Family
November 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Douglas and Nelsy Gray
Brother
November 28, 2020
Nelsy Gray
November 28, 2020