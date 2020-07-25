Kerry Gifford was born in Ogden, Utah on January 21, 1947.



He graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College. He worked at Hill Air Force Base for many years before becoming self-employed.



His wife Clara passed away two years ago. He missed her intensely. He had always enjoyed traveling with her.



His other passion was cars. For many years he drove a red Reatta.



Surviving also are many nieces and nephews whom he loved and often communicated with over the internet.



He was preceded in death by his father, Afton Gifford; his mother, Leola Rae; his sisters Dolores Goodrich and Barbara Lee; and brothers Kelland and Kenneth Gifford.



A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.

