Kestin Richard PageJune 14, 1990 ~ June 9, 2020 Kestin Richard Page passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born in Ogden, Utah, the son of Wendy Naylin and Ronald Page.Kestin attended school at Country View Elementary, Rocky Mountain Jr High, Fremont High School and Weber State University. In high school Kestin was editor of the newspaper and enjoyed performing in plays. He enjoyed music, watching musicals, Star Trek AND Star Wars, going to movies and Pokemon Video games. Kestin's knowledge of history was astounding, he could remember an event and date at any time. His intelligence was amazing, he was able to analyze and come up with a solution that was always spot on. Kestin's ability to engage in dialogue with an open heart and mind made him one in a million. He had a unique ability to convey his convictions while not being condescending and allowing for give and take discourse. His witty sarcasm and "nerdy" references dropped casually in conversation weren't missed and were appreciated by those who "got it".Kestin had a wisdom beyond his years which led him to work tirelessly for the rights of all individuals and was always advocating for social justice. He was kind, intelligent, supportive and had a giant heart. Some of Kestin's accomplishments included 3 years as President of Gender and Sexuality Alliance at Weber State University (WSU), President of WSU Democrats Club, Student Senator for WSU housing, LGBT Resource Intern, member of the Psi Phi Psi Fraternity and involved in many other activities. He was awarded the Young Democrat scholarship from Weber County Democratic Party. Kestin was currently working at the Internal Revenue Service."Be brave enough to be kind" was Kestin's mantra. "I love you as big as the sky, my boy," Mom. He was loved and admired by many!Kestin is survived by his mother Wendy (Jodi) Naylin, father Ron Page, stepfather Stuart Mattson and sister Kensley (Jason) Moss, stepbrothers Trent (Brooke) Dykster and Bryson (Anne) Dykster, nieces, Aniston and Avery Moss, Brynnlie, Zoey and Berklee Dykster; nephews, Owen Moss and Karsyn Dykster; uncles, Alan Reeder and Scott (Dorothy) Naylin and special family friend Annette Terry.He was preceded in death by his adoring grandmother Carol Naylin, grandfather Richard Naylin, uncle Randy Naylin and great-grandmother Mae Reeder.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 13, 2020.