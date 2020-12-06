Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Barrett
1955 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1955
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
Social Security Administration
Kevin Barrett's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kevin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Singleton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Singleton Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.