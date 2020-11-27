Menu
Kevin Bolen
1964 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1964
DIED
November 21, 2020
Kevin Bolen's passing at the age of 56 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Caldwell, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Published by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chandler Funeral Home
609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Chandler Funeral Home
609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Chandler Funeral Home Chapel
609 West Street, Caldwell, Ohio 43724
Funeral services provided by:
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
