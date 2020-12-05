Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kevin Campbell
1976 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1976
DIED
November 28, 2020
Kevin Campbell's passing at the age of 43 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by D B Walker Funeral Service in Anderson, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Kevin in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the D B Walker Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by D B Walker Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D.B. Walker & Co. Funeral Services
311 Cleveland Avenue, Anderson, South Carolina 29624
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
D.B. Walker & Co. Funeral Services
311 Cleveland Avenue, Anderson, South Carolina 29624
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
D.B. Walker Funeral Services
311 CLEVELAND AVENUE, ANDERSON, South Carolina 29624
Funeral services provided by:
D B Walker Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.